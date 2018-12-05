A large group of cyclists, both young and old, rode lighted bicycles through the neighborhoods of St. Helena on Friday evening, looking at homes decorated with Christmas lights and shouting Christmas greetings to everyone they saw.
The bicyclists ended up at the Carnegie Building, just in time for Santa Claus’ arrival on a firetruck and just in time for him to throw the switch to light the Christmas tree in front of the building. Inside the Carnegie Building were musicians from the St. Helena High School Jazz Band, cookies, hot cocoa and sips of wine for older revelers.
The events marked the beginning of the holiday season for St. Helena. At night, the downtown trees are lit up, storefronts have Christmas displays and there’s an ice rink at Lyman Park, which is open through the end of the month.