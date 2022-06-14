'Birthplace of St. Helena' plaque dedicated

A plaque marking the birthplace of St. Helena was dedicated Saturday between the Sunshine Foods parking lot and the Station.

E Clampus Vitus (ECV) Sam Brannan Chapter 1004, the fraternal historic preservation group, and St. Helena Historical Society (SHHS) organized the project. John Raybould — then-owner of Harold Smith & Son — installed the plaque in June 2020, but the public dedication was delayed due to COVID-19.

St. Helena was founded when Henry Still and Charles Walters bought 126 acres from Maria Soberanes de Bale, with the deed recorded in 1854. The first buildings were built on the west side of the intersection of the county road and the road to Pope Valley.