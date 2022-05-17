'Birthplace of St. Helena' plaque to be dedicated June 11

A plaque marking the birthplace of St. Helena will be dedicated at exactly 10:04 a.m. Saturday, June 11, adjacent to the Sunshine Foods parking lot.

E Clampus Vitus (ECV) Sam Brannan Chapter 1004, the fraternal historic preservation group, and St. Helena Historical Society (SHHS) organized the project. John Raybould — then-owner of Harold Smith & Son — installed it in June 2020, but the public dedication was canceled due to COVID-19. The public is invited to the rescheduled dedication.

St. Helena was founded when Henry Still and Charles Walters bought 126 acres from Maria Soberanes de Bale, with the deed recorded in 1854. The first buildings were built on the west side of the intersection of the county road and the road to Pope Valley.

Archie Eckles, Noble Grand Humbug #49 ECV, and Mariam Hansen, research director for SHHS, started working on the project in 2019.

For more information about ECV, visit clamper.com. For information about SHHS, visit shstory.org. For questions about the event, please call SHHS at 707-967-5502.