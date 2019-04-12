Whiteside-Wilson -- Esiah Frederick Troy Whiteside-Wilson was born April 4, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Aaryn Steele-Whiteside and Elias Wilson of Sacramento. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.
