Gonzalez Ortiz — Angel Gabriel Gonzalez Ortiz was born Sept. 11, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Juan Gonzalez Garrido and Vitalina Ortiz Alvarado of St. Helena. He weighed 9 pounds, 7.3 ounces.
Guerrero-López -- Amalia Trinidad Guerrero-López was born Sept. 10, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Irma Aleida López-Olguin and and Armando Guerrero Chacon of Napa. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tate -- Nolan Christophe Tate was born Sept. 16, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Suzanne and David Tate of St. Helena. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.