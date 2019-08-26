{{featured_button_text}}
Correa De Leon — Emely Karely Correa De Leon was born Aug. 9, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Zoila Esperanza De Leon Prudencio and Jose Aedriel Correa Valencia of Calistoga. She weighed 7 pounds, 10.1 ounces.

