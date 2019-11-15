Lamar — Kayson William Develle Lamar was born Nov. 10, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Melissa Hall and Marquice Lamar of Middletown. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Lamar — Kayson William Develle Lamar was born Nov. 10, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Melissa Hall and Marquice Lamar of Middletown. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.