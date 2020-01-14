Bello — Mateo Greyson Bello was born Jan. 2, 2020, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Martha Bello and Wilfredo Maqueira Bello of Clearlake. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
Bermudez -- Kendra Orozco Bermudez was born Dec. 22, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Fabiola Bermudez and Alejandro Orozco of Clearlake. She weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces.
Craig -- Casey Wayne Craig was born Jan. 3, 2020, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Katelin and Matthew Craig of Angwin. He weighed 7 pounds, 1.1 ounces. His big sister is Chloe Craig. His grandparents are Wayne and Gayle Craig of Los Angeles and Cliff and Denise Foster of St. Helena.
Ray -- Leo Jaxon Ray was born Dec. 26, 2019, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Laura and Jason Ray of St. Helena. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. His brother is Beau Andrew Ray.
Last month, Adventist Health St. Helena officials announced they would be closing the hospital's Family Birth Unit on Jan. 11, citing a steady decline in births in recent years.