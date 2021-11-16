 Skip to main content
Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley holds Community Kickoff Celebration in St. Helena

Blue Zones Community Kickoff Celebration

The staff of Adventist Health St. Helena offered information about the hospital while the St. Helena Hospital Foundation administered COVID-19 vaccine boosters at Saturday's Community Kickoff Celebration for Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Healthy smoothies, COVID-19 vaccines and children’s activities were available as Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley held a Community Kickoff Celebration Saturday at Lyman Park.

Blue Zones is aimed at making it easier for people to make healthy choices and live long lives through changes to a community’s built environment, public policies and social networks.

The newly launched Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is teaming up with other organizations that promote health and wellness. Many set up booths at Saturday’s event, including the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.

Carlotta Sainato, program manager for the coalition, was handing out information about the coalition’s St. Helena Safe Streets program. Funded by a city grant, the program has included Walk and Roll to School Day in October, as well as family biking workshops where kids and adults can learn safe biking skills and enjoy a group ride on local streets.

“One of Blue Zones’ pillars is ‘Move Naturally,’ and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition works to make biking safe and accessible for people of all ages and abilities,” said Sainato. “Whether it’s recreational or for transportation, biking is a great way to move naturally and build exercise into your everyday life.”

Blue Zones’ philosophy aligns with Soroptimist St. Helena’s mission of community service and volunteering.

“One of the things Blue Zones knows that we also know is that when you give to others in the community, it helps you personally,” said Yvonne Vosti, the club’s vice president. “It’s good to be engaged in your community.”

Jessica Ardizzone represented the Napa County Regional Park and Open State District, which manages parks like Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, the Bale Grist Mill and Moore Creek Park.

Blue Zones planned to launch a walking group called a Moai, based on an Okinawan concept, at Bothe this week, said Ardizzone, a park steward assistant.

“It’s all about helping people have a healthy lifestyle,” Ardizzone said.

Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley is based on principles developed by author Dan Buettner, who studied areas around the world where people live unusually long and healthy lives.

For more information about Blue Zones, visit uppernapavalley.bluezonesproject.com.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

