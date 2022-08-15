Bluegrass and Americana come to St. Helena's White Barn

STAR STAFF
A Bay Area bluegrass and Americana group will highlight the second performance scheduled on the White Barn’s new outdoor stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
The energetic collective Nobody from Nashville covers a panoply of acoustic styles from bluegrass greats Flat and Scruggs to country giants such as Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. Joan Ritter-Wilson takes the lead on vocals, fiddle and accordion, accompanied by singer-songwriter-Dobro player Steve Owen, Ian Epstein on the guitar, and Kyle Finley on bass. Great music and a beautiful setting will create a memorable evening in Napa Valley.
The grounds of the White Barn will open at 5:30 and patrons are welcome to bring their own picnics. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of tables available on a first-come, first-served basis. As with all performances, refreshments will be offered during the intermission.
Tickets are available at
thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.
To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, we encourage audience members to wear them when inside the Barn.
PHOTOS: Day 1 at the Napa Town and Country Fair
Visitors gather in the afternoon around the Napa Town and Country Fair sign on the first day of the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors shrouded in carnival neon wait in line for one of the rides at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Kids are seen enjoying one of the rides at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Large crowds gathered on a busy first day at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors gather around one of the many food stands available on the first day of the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors watch and learn as drag queen Sasha Devaroe applies make up as a part of a live performance at the Makers Market being held in Chardonnay Hall at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors stand in line as they watch riders on the Sizzle being flung around on the first day of the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
People gather around a large installation of the word 'Love' at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen in the late afternoon sun near the Plaza Stage as Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac plays at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Kids are seen enjoying one of the rides at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors wait to get on a ride as dusk settles over the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans listen to Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac on the Plaza Stage at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors shrouded in carnival neon wait in line for one of the rides at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Monse Moreno and her two boys Leo, 5, and Jeremiah, 4, get a funnel cake on the first day of the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Maya Morales, 8, tries her luck at the kids bell ring contest on the first day of the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors wait on line for snow cones and other fair treats on the first day of the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lance Bott shows off his pull up skills at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors walk through a Jumanji themed funhouse at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac plays on the Plaza Stage at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
A fan dances while listening to Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac on the Plaza Stage at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Matt Jackson with Brenda Winery talks about the wine he is serving inside the wine lounge, one of the new features at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Kids are seen enjoying one of the rides in the dedicated kid carnival at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Leah Mitchell, 5, and her sister Emily, 8, use the free drawing pads at the Makers Market being held in Chardonnay Hall at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Jacob Rosen, 18, from Bakersfield works the grill at the BBQ food stall at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto Register
Matt Jackson with Brenda Winery talks with visitors about the wine he is serving inside the wine lounge, one of the new features at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
