Bluegrass and Americana come to St. Helena's White Barn

Nobody from Nashville

Nobody from Nashville will perform on Aug. 27 at the White Barn.

A Bay Area bluegrass and Americana group will highlight the second performance scheduled on the White Barn’s new outdoor stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

The energetic collective Nobody from Nashville covers a panoply of acoustic styles from bluegrass greats Flat and Scruggs to country giants such as Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard. Joan Ritter-Wilson takes the lead on vocals, fiddle and accordion, accompanied by singer-songwriter-Dobro player Steve Owen, Ian Epstein on the guitar, and Kyle Finley on bass. Great music and a beautiful setting will create a memorable evening in Napa Valley.

The grounds of the White Barn will open at 5:30 and patrons are welcome to bring their own picnics. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of tables available on a first-come, first-served basis. As with all performances, refreshments will be offered during the intermission.

Tickets are available at thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, we encourage audience members to wear them when inside the Barn.

“Her Story in America,” a tribute to women who have been influential in helping our country move forward politically, socially and culturally will be at the the White Barn in St. Helena on Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29.

