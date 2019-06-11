Boisset Collection has released 6.6.44, a wine that is a blend of red grapes from California and France, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2019, and is donating a portion of the proceeds to a veterans’ charity.
For Jean-Charles and Nathalie Boisset, sibling proprietors of Boisset Collection, the wine is an intensely personal project that encapsulates their French family’s gratitude to the United States and pride in the shared values and close relationship between the two countries.
“Our grandparents served in the Resistance in France on the side of freedom and felt a close connection to the American soldiers that came to their aid,” said Jean-Charles Boisset. “Our Franco-American family’s spirit underpins our commitment to the appreciation of 6.6.44. We have wineries on both continents and believe it is our duty to history to venerate this important milestone.”
D-Day was June 6, 1944 when 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of heavily fortified coastline in Normandy in northwest France. The operation, the largest seaborne invasion in history, began the liberation of German-occupied France (and later Europe) from Nazi control and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.
The wine (SRP: $44) is available at BevMo! locations in California, Safeway and at Boisset’s own Oakville Grocery locations. Boisset Collection will donate $1 from the sale of each bottle to the American Legion.