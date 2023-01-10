Bookmark Napa Valley fundraiser returns to St. Helena Feb. 26

Bookmark Napa Valley, the annual fundraiser benefiting the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, returns at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Tre Posti, 641 Main St.

This year's featured authors are Vanessa Hua, Caitlin Rother and Gail Tsukiyama. Interviews will be moderated by journalist Carolyn Johnson of NBC4 News in Los Angeles.

Every year Bookmark has been a sold-out success. The event raises funds to enhance the library’s collections and provide hundreds of free educational and cultural programs that make the library a center of learning, innovation, creativity and community connection.

Bookmark Napa Valley brings together nationally acclaimed writers, local book lovers and community leaders for an evening of food, wine and books. During the book-signing reception, guests can mingle with the authors and purchase their books. Afterward, guests will gather for dinner, followed by an hour of conversations with the featured authors.

For tickets ($195) and for information about becoming a sponsor or advertising in the Bookmark program, go to eventbrite.com.

Caitlin Rother

Rother has written or co-authored 14 books. As a Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist, Rother worked nearly 20 years for daily newspapers. Writing books full-time since 2006, she draws from decades of watchdog reporting on topics from addiction to suicide, mental illness, murder, government, political corruption and the criminal justice system.

A popular speaker, she has appeared more than 250 times on TV, radio and podcasts as a true crime expert. She loves to go ocean swimming, and sings and plays keyboards in the acoustic group Harmonic Convergence.

Gail Tsukiyama

Tsukiyama was born in San Francisco to a Chinese mother from Hong Kong and a Japanese father from Hawaii. She attended San Francisco State University, where she received both her Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree in English.

She is the bestselling author of "Women of the Silk" and "The Samurai's Garden," as well as the recipient of the Academy of American Poets Award and the PEN Oakland/Josephine Miles Literary Award. She is also the executive director of WaterBridge Outreach: Books + Water, a nonprofit organization that provides books and access to water in developing countries.

Her latest novel, "The Color of Air," was released in 2020 by HarperCollins.

Vanessa Hua

Hua is an award-winning, best-selling author. Her novel "A River of Stars" was named to the Washington Post and NPR’s Best Books of 2018 lists, and has been called a "marvel" by O, The Oprah Magazine, and "delightful" by The Economist. Her short-story collection "Deceit and Other Possibilities," a New York Times Editors' Choice, received an Asian/Pacific American Award in Literature and was a finalist for a California Book Award, and a New American Voices Award. Her novel "Forbidden City" — called “magnificent” by Publisher’s Weekly, a “new classic” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and “masterful” by the Washington Post — is a national bestseller.

Hua is a former columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle. For more than two decades, she has been writing about Asia and the diaspora, filing stories from China, Myanmar, Panama, South Korea and Ecuador. She began her career at the Los Angeles Times before heading east to the Hartford Courant in Connecticut. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, San Francisco Magazine, Washington Post, The Atlantic and Newsweek, among other publications.

Carolyn Johnson

Johnson is the co-anchor of the NBC4 News (KNBC-TV) in Los Angeles. Prior to joining KNBC, she worked as an anchor and reporter at KGO Channel 7, the ABC affiliate in San Francisco, for 16 years.

With more than 20 years of journalism and production experience, Johnson has worked both in front of and behind the camera, reporting and producing numerous programs and specials. She has received several industry awards, including a 2015 Emmy for her work on the KNBC special “50 Watts,” chronicling what happened before and after the Los Angeles riots of 1965. She co-anchored the station's coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack, which also won a 2015 LA Emmy. Other awards include an Emmy for Best Evening Newscast, multiple Golden Mikes, and the Eugene Block Journalism Award for Outstanding Coverage of San Francisco Human Rights Issues.

