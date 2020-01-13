Author Daniel Handler will be one of the authors who will participate in Bookmark Napa Valley at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at St. Helena’s Markham Vineyards.
The event is a fundraising event for the St. Helena Public Library and is sponsored by the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library.
Handler will meet attendees at the event and sign his latest book, “Bottle Grove,” a novel set in San Francisco during the tech boom. A dark comedy, the book is about two marriages, two couples, a bar and a San Francisco start-up.
The event also includes authors Mark Arax, whose latest book is “The Dreamt Land,” and Julian Guthrie, a journalist and international best-selling author.
Besides writing six previous novels, Handler is also known as Lemony Snicket, author of many children’s books, including a 13-volume sequence, “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” The books center around three orphaned children who experience increasingly terrifying events following the death of their parents. In these books, Snicket acts as biographer of the three fictional orphans as well as the narrator of their adventures.
The $175 admission covers the cost of the event, which includes a book signing reception, dinner in Markham’s barrel room, and an hour of lively conversations with the authors, moderated by veteran Marketplace reporter and author Lisa Napoli. All proceeds will benefit the St. Helena Public Library. This event is made possible with the help of generous sponsors including First Edition sponsors, Napa Valley Vintners. For a complete list of sponsors, please visit supportSHLibrary.org or call (707) 307-3706.