Boys & Girls Club honors Basile and Mendoza for February

Latif Basile has been named the St. Helena Boys & Girls Club’s February Member of the Month and Daniela Mendoza has been named Youth of the Month.
Latif, who is in fourth grade at St. Helena Montessori School, has been attending the Boys & Girls Club since kindergarten. He is one of our most consistent members at the clubhouse. Latif is a determined, enthusiastic and athletic young man with an incredible sense of humor. His favorite program in the clubhouse is Triple Play; he loves to help the staff set up, clean up and teach younger kids new games.
Latif is a natural at many sports but his favorites are basketball and football. He is dedicated to keep working to improve his skills and he is always striving to become a better athlete. Even at such a young age, Latif has made an impact at the club with his strong sense of logic and fearless attitude. He is a positive role model to the club's younger athletic members as well as his little sister, who also attends the clubhouse. He remains an active member of the program even while he is busy with outside team sports.
We are so proud to have Latif as February Member of the Month and we can't wait to see how Latif will continue to grow.
Youth of the Month
Daniela Mendoza, a junior at St. Helena High School, has been named Youth of the Month for February.
Daniela is new to the teen program but has already made such an impact in the short time that she has been here. She stood out right away because of her club dedication, participation and volunteer work.
Daniela started to come to the teen room because she heard of Keystone, which is our character development and leadership club. Even though she is fairly new, we are impressed with how well she's adapted to the program and because of her commitment she was elected president of our current Keystone chapter. She is one of our most devoted leaders and loves to be involved in any and all community service projects.
When Daniela isn't at our club working with Keystone you can find her participating in after-school sports. She is currently on St. Helena High's vine pruning team and is in the midst of joining the softball team. Even though she has a very busy schedule with school and sports, she still makes time to show up to our club and lead her fellow peers in Keystone.
We are very happy to have Daniela here at our club and know that she is destined for great things.