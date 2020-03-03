Boys & Girls Club honors Basile and Mendoza for February

Latif Basile has been named the St. Helena Boys & Girls Club’s February Member of the Month and Daniela Mendoza has been named Youth of the Month.

Latif, who is in fourth grade at St. Helena Montessori School, has been attending the Boys & Girls Club since kindergarten. He is one of our most consistent members at the clubhouse. Latif is a determined, enthusiastic and athletic young man with an incredible sense of humor. His favorite program in the clubhouse is Triple Play; he loves to help the staff set up, clean up and teach younger kids new games.

Latif is a natural at many sports but his favorites are basketball and football. He is dedicated to keep working to improve his skills and he is always striving to become a better athlete. Even at such a young age, Latif has made an impact at the club with his strong sense of logic and fearless attitude. He is a positive role model to the club's younger athletic members as well as his little sister, who also attends the clubhouse. He remains an active member of the program even while he is busy with outside team sports.

We are so proud to have Latif as February Member of the Month and we can't wait to see how Latif will continue to grow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Youth of the Month