Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena announce Members of the Year

Editor's note: Last week the Star highlighted Bryan Vega, Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, and Youth of the Year nominees Nevaeh Sanchez, Hanna Aguilar and Kaitlyn Sanders. This week we profile other outstanding club members.
Separate from the Youth of the Year program, Member of the Year seeks to develop junior leaders within the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, while preparing them for later participation in the Youth of the Year program.
This year the club is honoring Anicia Ramirez (St. Helena Clubhouse Member of the Year), Daniel Eyer (St. Helena Primary Member of the Year), Hayden Freutel (Calistoga Clubhouse Member of the Year), and Grace Quigley (Howell Mountain Member of the Year).
The club describes each winner as follows:
Anicia Ramirez
“We are so honored to recognize Anicia Ramirez, as our 2021 Member of the Year. Anicia has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club since kindergarten. She is a current 4th grader and is one of our most consistent members, even though this past year has been anything but normal.
“Anicia attended our Summer program and continued on into the school year with our distance learning program. Even though this has been a challenging year academically, Anicia has showed up everyday with determination, enthusiasm and just in a good mood.
“Before Covid, Anicia’s favorite programs at the club were Healthy Habits and art; most of the time she was the first one in line to join those programs. Even at such a young age, Anicia has made a tremendous impact at the Club with her fearless personality and her self-determination. She is a positive role model to our younger members as well as her two little sisters, who are also club members.
“We feel lucky that she remains an active member of our program, and has been able to adapt in this not-normal time. We are so proud to have Anicia as our 2021 Member of the Year and we can’t wait to see how she will continue to grow.”
Ramirez received a $500 scholarship.
Daniel Eyer
“This is Daniel's second year joining the Boys and Girls Club, and we are so excited to recognize Daniel as our Youth of the Year. Even though he is only in first grade, he has already made a major impact at our clubhouse. He has a wonderful way of brightening the club and bringing fun and positive energy into our clubhouse.
“When Daniel first joined the club in kindergarten, he was an active participant in many programs such as; STEM, Triple Play and Healthy Habits. Although this summer and school year has been different than others in the past, Daniel has adapted very well into our new program.
“He is very active and loves to play soccer, he is a fast runner, likes to sing and dance, and is a huge Pokémon fan. We are very proud to have Daniel as our Member of the Year, and can’t wait to see how he continues to grow as a person, student and club member.”
Eyer received a $500 scholarship.
Hayden Freutel
“Unique, caring, outspoken, strong, talented, brave, happy, thoughtful. These are all words I would use to describe this incredible young individual.
“She has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Calistoga since she was a wee thing at age 4, to present day age 11. From rocking it on stage at the Big Night Event with Trent, to shaving her head for Cancer Awareness in honor of her two friends and her mother, she is an all-around amazing individual we should all aspire to be like.
“Her name is Hayden Freutel, but most know her as Hay Hay. Hayden has a gift; she is an individual who connects with everyone she comes in contact with. Our littles often look up to her and mimic what she does. Her peers also look to her for example. She always includes everyone around her and makes everyone feel special. Hayden is extremely helpful and responsible. She is a bright light and a true example of human kindness.
“Hayden is a little fashionista who always is sporting the latest trends, but she is much more than that. She is an all-star scholar and plays all kinds of sports, she does dance and cheer and is always giving back to her community. She is an outstanding member of the Boys and Girls Club of Calistoga. Hay Hay is a prime example of what we look for in our youth and someone with a very bright future ahead of her.”
Freutel received a $500 scholarship.
Grace Quigley
“It’s only Grace’s second year as a Club Member, but that's because it's only the second year she's been old enough to attend. And it's already clear that she embodies Club life and spirit.
“Starting her time in our organization as a kindergartener at the St. Helena Clubhouse, she was noted for her kindness. When she moved to the Howell Mountain Club in first grade in the midst of the global pandemic, she immediately became a pillar of this unique Club family and structure.
“A member of the Club's all-day group serving virtual students, Grace applied herself methodically and responsibly and quickly adapted to every expectation, from a lot of self-motivation in doing a great job on her classwork to wearing masks and keeping distance in all activities, to finding creative ways to engage with fellow Club Members and create strong friendships.
“She loves the Club and is super engaged with every single thing we try, no matter how ridiculous it turns out to be. We look forward to seeing Grace's leadership continue to develop in the Club and in her community.”
Quigley received a $500 scholarship.
