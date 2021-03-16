Even after the strangest of years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga are giving some of their most outstanding members a chance to shine.

This year’s Youth of the Year is Bryan Vega of the St. Helena club. The other nominees were Nevaeh Sanchez (St. Helena), Hanna Aguilar (Calistoga) and Kaitlyn Sanders (Calistoga).

The BGCSHC also honored Anicia Ramirez (St. Helena Clubhouse Member of the Year), Daniel Eyer (St. Helena Primary Member of the Year), Hayden Freutel (Calistoga Clubhouse Member of the Year), and Grace Quigley (Howell Mountain Member of the Year).

Each year, the four nominees for Youth of the Year present a speech about how the club has affected their lives to a panel of judges. This year’s judges were St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, My New Red Shoes Board Chair Joanne Gouaux, and Holly Emerson of Swirl Wine Brokers, also a BGCSHC boardmember.

Only one nominee is chosen to advance to the National Youth of the Year State Level.

“A Youth of the Year is a member who not only does what they are supposed to do, but one that goes above and beyond in a positive way that symbolizes the culture for which we strive for everyday as a club,” the club said in a statement.

“This is done through active participation in our program, a willingness to help themselves and the club, and an overall best positive attitude that resonates from them to their fellow members. As most of you can agree we are fortunate enough to work with many members that come to mind and fit that mold.”

Separate from the Youth of the Year program, Member of the Year seeks to develop junior leaders within the club while preparing them for later participation in the Youth of the Year program.

The club describes each Youth of the Year nominee as follows:

Bryan Vega

“Bryan is a big part of our club family and is always looking for ways to not only help our club but his fellow peers as well. He will be a senior next year and will be part of the 2021 graduating class. He has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club since he was in 2nd grade.

“Throughout the year Bryan has been very involved in all that we have done during our in-club programs as well as our virtual events. He’s participated in our Talk With a Cop Zoom meetings, our Keystone virtual meetings and our thank you video to the local first responders/essential workers. He is usually one of the first to arrive at the teen center and one of the last to leave.

“Bryan has always been an active participant in all that we do at the club such as field trips, active games and volunteer opportunities. Aside from his participation in programs he is also a very caring individual and it shows when he interacts with the little kids at the clubhouse. He has the patience to hear them out and create those strong relationships.

“Bryan is a constant inspiration towards what it is to be positive and someone we all can look up to. It is obvious that he has already started to make an impact within our program and I see him making an impact on our society in no time.”

Vega received a $3,000 scholarship.

Nevaeh Sanchez

“Nevaeh is currently in her senior year of high school and now spends her time at the St. Helena Teen Center. She is a fantastic hard worker especially when it has anything to do with school. It’s safe to say that she is more than focused on graduating with flying colors. After high school Nevaeh has a steadfast goal on excelling in law school throughout the future.

“Nevaeh has a big heart with an unwavering powerful voice that she plans to put to use in order to help those in need. She is one of our most consistent members and one of the best Teen Staff/Volunteers that we have had at the club.

“Last year Nevaeh was represented within our organization as the volunteer of the year for all of her hard work she has put into our club and community. She’s patient and soft-spoken when it comes to helping out with our kinder-5th grade groups. Nevaeh also more than welcomes the middle-schoolers into her volleyball games and when moments become dull she knows how to crack a joke.

“She is a very influential person and a great role model to our members, as well as her younger siblings. I have no doubt that Nevaeh has a bright future ahead of her and I look forward to seeing it unfold.”

Sanchez received a $1,000 scholarship.

Hanna Aguilar

“Hanna Aguilar is someone who is very valuable to our club family. We met her as a shy seventh grader who kept to herself. Over these past three years we have seen her blossom into the amazing person she is today.

“Beneath her silly and fun energy is an artistic, kind, and brave soul. We know that when she sets her mind to something she always follows through and gives it her all. Even when she struggles she continues to do her best and try, whether it's in school or with life in general.

“As the years have gone by we want to thank you for letting us in your life and sharing your story with us. You bring so much joy to those who you let in your life. We have seen you grow out of your comfort zone and blossom into someone who wants to do and be better for themselves. We are so proud of you and can’t wait to see all that you will accomplish.”

Aguilar received a $1,000 scholarship.

Kaitlyn Saunders

“Katilyn Saunders has been part of the teen center for many years now. She is currently a senior and is getting ready to take on the world as a young adult.

“Katy is someone who is very outspoken, eclectic and a true original. She is someone that when you see out and about she will make a point to say hello and check in. She has this glow of confidence and certainty of who she is and what she wants to achieve in life.

“We are so proud of you and are so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of your journey. We know that times like today it is hard to find the time and motivation to get the things we need to, but you have shown so much resilience and strength and we are inspired by you each and every day. We cannot wait to see where life takes you and what things you will conquer and achieve next.”

Saunders received a $1,000 scholarship.

