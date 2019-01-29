The Spring Mountain District Association has named Gretchen Brakesman executive director. In this role, Brakesman’s central focus will be to generate awareness and respect of the Spring Mountain District growing region. She will act as the central source of communication to members and will oversee all aspects of event management.
“Gretchen brings the Spring Mountain District Association a wealth of experience in the wine industry in a number of capacities, not to mention her own historical ties to the community,” said Sheldon Richards, president of the Spring Mountain District Association and proprietor, Paloma Vineyard.
Brakesman’s more than 15 years of wine industry experience as a top-performing business operations manager and sales and marketing director casts a wide net across the industry, from custom crush facilities to wine barrel financing and product development. She’s also currently the co-owner and operator of boutique winery Red Thread Wines.
Established in 1993, Napa Valley’s Spring Mountain District lies above St. Helena on the eastern slopes of the Mayacama Mountains. With only 1,000 acres of vineyards, the appellation is home to roughly 30 small and mostly family-owned vineyards and wineries.