'Breakfast at Tiffany's' screening at Cameo benefits St. Helena Public Library

A one-time-only screening of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" benefiting the St. Helena Public Library will start at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Cameo Cinema.

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" is a 1961 romantic comedy directed by Blake Edwards, written by George Axelrod, adapted from Truman Capote's 1958 novella of the same name, and starring Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, a naïve, eccentric café society girl who falls in love with a struggling writer. It was released by Paramount Pictures in 1961 to critical and commercial success.

Nominated for five Academy Awards (winning two), with the music (including "Moon River") nominated for six Grammy Awards (winning five), the film was selected in 2012 for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Ticket price of $50 includes movie admission, popcorn and wine (adults only). Tickets are $25 for guests under 21 years old.

Register at friendsandfoundationtiffanys.eventbrite.com.

There are sponsorship and advertising opportunities available. Contact the St. Helena Public Library, Friends and Foundation at friends@shpl.org.