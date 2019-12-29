The Kelleher Family, which owns Brix Napa Valley and Kelleher Family Vineyard, has new offerings, hours, and options for private events throughout Cabernet Season, which lasts until March 1.
New offerings from Brix reflect the seasonal changes 16-acre estate's 25 long-established raised gardening beds. New dishes crafted with ingredients fresh from the garden include:
• Smoked Eggplant & Goat Cheese Ravioli with Piquillo Pepper and Cranberry Bean Stew, and Garlic Bread Crumbs
• Niman Ranch Berkshire Pork Chop with Smoky Tomato Polenta Fries, and Romano Bean, Pine Nut, Charred Zucchini Puree
• Bacon Salad with Frisee, Tomatoes, Nueske’s Bacon, Bacon Panna Cotta, Bacon Crumble, and Bronx Grape, Mizuna, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
• Brix Big Lunch Salad with Baby Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Peppers and Herb Cream
• The B.L.A.T. on Focaccia with Maple-Rubbed Nueske’s Bacon, Avocado, Heirloom Tomatoes, Charred Tomato Aioli, and French Fries
• Brix Burger with Redwood Hills Smoked Goat Cheddar, Bacon Marmalade, Pickled Peppers, Mushrooms, Chipotle Remoulade, and Parmesan Fries
Brix also has a variety of private event spaces that can accommodate parties of 6 to 60.
Through March 1, Brix is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner, and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for brunch, followed by dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.
Brix Napa Valley is at 7377 St. Helena Highway, just north of Yountville on Highway 29. For reservations, call 944-2749 or visit brix.com.