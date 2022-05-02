Broadway and Vine concert series comes to in St. Helena

The second season of Broadway and Vine, combining the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country, features three concerts at Tre Posti in St. Helena.

The monthly concert series will pair each Broadway performance with world class wine and culinary experiences in picturesque vineyard and resort settings. Broadway and Vine, which was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), has a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists. Tickets begin at $125 at broadwayandvine.org.

The season opens with Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele ("Glee," "Spring Awakening") making her Napa Valley performance debut at Carneros Resort’s Hilltop Vineyard on Tuesday, June 7.

The events continue throughout the summer at Tre Posti with Broadway stars Nasia Thomas ("Caroline, or Change," "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations"), Jelani Remy ("Ain’t Too Proud," "Disney’s The Lion King") along with Emmy Winner Lance Horne on July 11, Natalie Tenenbaum ("David Byrne’s American Utopia") and Ciara Renée ("Disney’s Frozen," "Waitress," "Pippin," "Big Fish") on Aug. 10, and Abby Mueller ("SIX," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," and "Kinky Boots") with Sharon Kenny on Sept. 20.

A special season subscriber event will be held May 10 at Francis Ford Coppola’s Inglenook winery featuring Michael Moritz Jr. ("Hadestown," "Beautiful," "Big Fish") with Betsy Struxness ("Hamilton," "Matilda: The Musical," and "Wicked").

In addition to the concert experience, a limited number of VIP wine tasting and vintner dinner experiences will be available featuring Carneros Resort’s Executive Chef Jeffrey Jake, Tre Posti Executive Chef Nash Cognetti, and wines from Arietta, Cervantes Family Vineyards, Larkmead, Lloyd Cellars, Olabisi Wines, Prescription Vineyards, Rombauer, Smith-Devereux, Titus Vineyards and more.

Here's the 2022 schedule:

• May 10 at 5:30 p.m.: Season Subscriber Event with Michael Moritz Jr. and Betsy Struxness at Inglenook Winery

• June 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Lea Michele at Carneros Resort

• July 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Nasia Thomas and Jelani Remy at Tre Posti

• Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.: Ciara Renée and Natalie Tenenbaum at Tre Posti

• Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.: Abby Mueller with Sharon Kenny at Tre Posti.