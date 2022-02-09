Buñuelos from Trini’s Catering now available at Sunshine, Cal Mart

Attention, Upvalley foodies: Cristian Maldonado’s buñuelos are a hit.
Maldonado, 22, founded Trini’s Catering in 2019, inspired by the recipes his mother learned growing up in Mexico.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
Since then his buñuelos — fried dough covered in sugar — proved to be so popular that they’re now available at Sunshine Foods in St. Helena, Cal Mart in Calistoga, and La Morenita Market in Napa.
“They’re a really elegant dessert, but they’re light too,” said Maldonado, who grew up in St. Helena and lives in Calistoga. “Each piece is only about 60 calories, so it’s not like diving into a cinnamon roll.”
With a virtual model focused on deliveries, shipping and online promotion, Trini’s Catering took off during the pandemic as the catering business shifted away from events and toward a new model of “bringing food to people no matter where they are,” as Maldonado put it.
People are also reading…
He’s hired three employees, professionalized his accounting and payroll practices, and set his sights well beyond the Napa Valley.
“We have packages going to New York and Boston,” said Maldonado, a member of Leadership Napa Valley's Class 34. “We just launched worldwide shipping for our buñuelos and cinnamon rolls.”
Trini’s also offers items like birria, churros, Mexican mocha, and pollo al Trini, a chicken dish named after Maldonado’s mother.
Online orders are available at trinisnapavalley.com.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.