The St. Helena Junior Women’s Club is once again sponsoring two families in need this holiday season. Its members are “adopting” two families as part of the annual “Christmas Family” project. The club will be providing these families with everyday necessities such as clothing, bedding, and toys, as well as $500 gift cards for their holiday shopping.
To fund this and other community service projects the club has partnered with Wine Bid to raise funds. Wine Bid is a weekly online wine auction based out of Napa. They make it very easy to buy wine, including shipping, for your holiday shopping. Many highly desirable and hard to find local wines are available, many in magnum sized bottles.
By purchasing wine through the club’s link on Wine Bid you will be helping the club raise money for Christmas Families and other projects such as the Annual Fifth Grade Spelling Bee, Annual Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon, and vocational scholarships. Please check out the Wine Bid link below and help the St. Helena Junior Women’s Club continue its good work!
For more information call Kathi Brotemarkle at 479-4538.