Cabaret Noir evening of burlesque benefits St. Helena's Cameo Cinema

St. Helena’s historic Cameo Cinema is beginning a series of performing arts fundraising events staged outside the theater’s home on Main Street, starting with Cabaret Noir.

“The Cameo is expanding the entertainment options for the Napa Valley by bringing unique live experiences to the community,” said Cathy Buck, founder and proprietor of the Cameo. “Our first, Cabaret Noir, is a celebration of burlesque, an entertainment art form that is a fun mix of fantasy, old-school glamour and humor."

Cabaret Noir will be a magical night featuring dancing, hors d’oeuvres, a dessert bar, still and sparkling wines, a “Naughty and Nice Auction” and live performances by the internationally acclaimed burlesque star Frankie Fictitious. The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Culinary Institute of America’s Barrel Room in St. Helena. Tickets are limited and are $250 per person and must be purchased in advance. Cocktail attire is recommended. The evening will benefit the Cameo Cinema Foundation.

Frankie Fictitious is a well-known burlesque performer based in San Francisco. She has been named Miss Exotic World 2019 (Burlesque Hall of Fame), No. 1 Burlesque Artist 2020 (Risky Spotlight Magazine), Miss Viva Las Vegas 2017, and has been voted one of the top 50 burlesque industry figures worldwide. Her showstopping act encompasses her artistic imagination, elegant and innovative dancing, impeccable musicality and dazzling, extravagant costumes.

Between Frankie’s performances, Napa-based DJ Rotten Robbie will keep the beat going on the dance floor. He has spun with musicians including the Bangles, Sister Sledge, Modern English, RuPaul, Martha Wash, Thelma Houston and Wynonna. He can be found making music in the VIP and Platinum lounges at BottleRock each year.

Bubbles and wine sponsors include JCB, Chateau Montelena and Spring Mountain Vineyard. Other sponsors include the Napa Valley Film Festival and the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone.

Ticket sales will support St. Helena’s “Biggest Little Theater in Wine Country” (the Cameo Cinema) and are tax-deductible. In addition to donations, the theater relies on special events, film festivals and curated programs sponsored by its nonprofit arm, the Cameo Cinema Foundation, to make the continued operation of the theater possible.

The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone is located at 2555 Main St., St. Helena. Proof of vaccination will be required at the door.