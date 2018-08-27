California Dreamin’ at NV Museum Yountville

Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents California Dreamin’, paintings by Melissa Chandon and Matt Rogers in the Main Gallery and Surfboard artist Tim Bessell in the Spotlight Gallery. Both are from Aug. 30 through Oct. 28.

Opening celebration is 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 1 at at the museum, 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. Tickets at napavalleymuseum.org.