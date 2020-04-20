California FFA honors St. Helena's Alexys Bautista

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alexys Bautista, a former member of the St. Helena Future Farmers of America Chapter and St. Helena High School's Class of 2019, won the State Proficiency Award in the area of Viticulture Production on April 15.

Proficiency Awards recognize the career skills FFA members have developed through their Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) Program. The awards honor FFA members who, through their SAEs, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Bautista is a graduate of the St. Helena FFA program, who works for Wight Vineyard Management, which manages over 500 acres of vineyards across 55 ranches.

The production of the wine grapes begins each year in the spring when Bautista takes vineyard measurements, establishes trellis systems, plants new vines, and removes weeds from existing vines. During the summer, he prunes the vines, which consists of removing secondary growth, immature clusters, flowers, suckering, pinching, and removing water sprouts. During the fall, he harvests a variety of wine grapes and prepares for the winter pruning season.

This SAE taught Bautista how to manage vines in order to produce high-quality wine grapes that would eventually be turned into high-quality wine. He has invested 447 hours in this project and has gained a sense of contribution to the wine grape and agriculture industry, according to a news release.