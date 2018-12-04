Mr. and Mrs. William Densberger of Calistoga announce the engagement of their daughter Madelyn Ford Densberger to Beau Raymond Levesque, son of Brad and Janis Levesque of Lafayette, California.
Ms. Densberger was twice recognized as an All-American for her collegiate volleyball achievements at Sonoma State, where she graduated magna cum laude with a Masters Degree in Business Administration. She is currently a Marketing Advisor for Compass in New York City.
Mr. Levesque attended St. Mary's College, where he was recognized as an Academic All-American basketball player and also graduated magna cum laude. He received his Masters of Professional Studies in Sports Management from St. John's University in New York and currently works as a player development and video assistant for the Brooklyn Nets. A July 2019 wedding is being planned.