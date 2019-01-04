Try 1 month for 99¢
Gary Kraus and Carrie Domogalla

Councilmember Gary Kraus poses with the “Rock Crab” (also known as Carrie Domogalla) during Soroptimist International of Calistoga’s 16th Annual Crab Feed in March, 2017.

 Submitted photo

Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Fest & Auction on Saturday, March 2 in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga.

Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and the opening of the silent auction tables. The “All You Can Eat” three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction, entertainment and DJ music is at 8:15 p.m.

The event is expected to sell out quickly, so reserve your tickets today.

Last year's event was a tremendous success, raising more than $60,000 for Soroptimist International programs in Calistoga and beyond.

Tickets are $75 per person; raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Both are available at https://sicalistoga.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/18thAnnualSICalistogaCrabFestAuction/tabid/1009493/Default.aspx

If you are not able to attend but would like to make a donation, you can do so online or mail a check to SI Calistoga, P.O. Box 473, Calistoga, CA 94515. Receipts will be e-mailed for all donations. Soroptimist International of Calistoga is a qualified 501c3 organization and contributions are tax deductible.

