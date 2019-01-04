Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Fest & Auction on Saturday, March 2 in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga.
Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and the opening of the silent auction tables. The “All You Can Eat” three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction, entertainment and DJ music is at 8:15 p.m.
The event is expected to sell out quickly, so reserve your tickets today.
Last year's event was a tremendous success, raising more than $60,000 for Soroptimist International programs in Calistoga and beyond.
Tickets are $75 per person; raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Both are available at https://sicalistoga.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/18thAnnualSICalistogaCrabFestAuction/tabid/1009493/Default.aspx
If you are not able to attend but would like to make a donation, you can do so online or mail a check to SI Calistoga, P.O. Box 473, Calistoga, CA 94515. Receipts will be e-mailed for all donations. Soroptimist International of Calistoga is a qualified 501c3 organization and contributions are tax deductible.