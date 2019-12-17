The following are a partial list of Christmas season services in the Upper Napa Valley:
CALVARY CHRISTIAN CHURCH -- Every Sunday at 10 a.m., we are doing an Advent series during December. Our Christmas Eve service, Carols by Candlelight is at 4 p.m., Dec. 24, at 2322 Spring St. in St. Helena.
FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST SCIENTIST – The church will hold its regular Wednesday testimony meeting at 7:30 p.m., on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 2210 Second St. in Napa.
GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH -- Celebrate love with us at Grace Episcopal Church this Christmas. The following services are:
-Spanish Christmas Service with Christmas Pastorela, 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21. Children of all ages are welcome to come at 4:30 p.m., to dress up and participate in the Christmas pageant. The service will be easy to follow for both Spanish and English speakers, and a delicious meal and party will follow the service.
-Christmas Eve Service with Children’s Pageant and Caroling, 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24. Children of all ages are invited to arrive at 3:15 p.m., to choose a costume and participate in acting out the story of Jesus’ birth.
-Christmas Eve Service with Organ Recital, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 8 p.m. Holy Eucharist service begins at 8:30 p.m.
-Christmas Day Service, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m. Join us to celebrate the Holy Eucharist and sing favorite Christmas hymns.
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF SAINT HELENA – A free choir concert will be at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 21. A Candlelight Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols will be at 9 p.m., Dec. 24. The church is at 1428 Spring St.
ST. HELENA CATHOLIC CHURCH – The Nativity of the Lord Vigil Mass on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, will be both 5 p.m., a Children’s Mass in English and 9 p.m., Midnight Mass (bilingual.)
You have free articles remaining.
The Nativity of the Lord (Christmas Day) – Navidad will be 10 a.m., English Mass and noon, Spanish Mass. The church office is at 1340 Tainter St.
ST. HELENA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH -- A Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols will be at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24 at the church, 1310 Adams St. Join us for our annual Advent evening service to hear the story of Jesus’ birth, sing beloved carols and enjoy the music of the Napa Valley Duo along with tenor Joe Pesch. This sacred and joyous service is a holy time to raise our voices in song and prayer, celebrating the birth of light and God in our lives.
ST. LUKE'S CHRISTMAS SERVICE — Christmas Eve Service with Hymns, Sermon and Joy! at 6 p.m., Dec. 24 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga.
ST. STEPHEN’S OAKVILLE -- Our schedule of Christmas Week services includes:
-Sunday, Dec. 22, Fourth Sunday in Advent, Mass (said) at 8:30 a.m. and Choral Mass at 10:30 a.m.The Greening of the Church afterwards. Bring your Poinsettias to adorn the Altar.
-Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: Caroling at 6 p.m., Choral Mass at 6:45 p.m.
-Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: Mass at 10:30 a.m.
-Thursday, Dec. 26, Feast of St. Stephen, Mass at 10:30 a.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Oakville is located at 1250 Oakville Grade Road.
David Stoneberg's top 5 most memorable stories of 2019
As editor of the St. Helena Star, I get a chance to produce some good stories, often wine-related stories and occasionally, I am able to delve deeper into a subject.
It takes the Napa Valley Vintners a full year to produce the annual Auction Napa Valley, which provides funds for Napa Valley nonprofits.
Ten years after construction first started, the Gallo family opened the renovated, historic Louis M. Martini Winery, which is in St. Helena.
Editor David Stoneberg tells the story of busy brother and sister, David Eakle and Diana Eakle Hawkins, who are 17 months apart, and run three…
St. Helena seniors at Rianda House remembered exactly where they were on July 20, 1969, the day man first walked on the moon.
Every year, Rutherford's ZD Wines puts on a wine, food and bike ride to raise money for cancer research.