Cameo Cinema’s ‘Raiders’ tickets sell out in less than 4 hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets for the Cameo Cinema’s drive-in movie showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” went on sale Thursday, July 9 and sold out in less than four hours, owner Cathy Buck said.

“When we opened the drive-in July 25, we sold out all five weeks of movies within days,” she said. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is the first of six drive-in movies, slated for August. Tickets for the other films: Shrek, Beetlejuice, Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back, Ghostbusters and The Never-ending Story are selling briskly, with the Cameo possibly scoring a sell-out for August. Details on showtimes and ticket availability can be found at www.cameocinema.com.

The mandated closure of the theater in March inspired Cathy Buck to partner with the City of St. Helena for a season of outdoor movies for the community. “To be able to sit under the stars with your friends and family and watch great movies is something remarkable,’’ Buck said. “Going to the drive-in has always been cool, and we are finding that every generation is falling in love with this drive-in this summer.”