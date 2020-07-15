Cameo Cinema’s ‘Raiders’ tickets sell out in less than 4 hours

Tickets for the Cameo Cinema’s drive-in movie showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” went on sale Thursday, July 9 and sold out in less than four hours, owner Cathy Buck said.
“When we opened the drive-in July 25, we sold out all five weeks of movies within days,” she said. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is the first of six drive-in movies, slated for August. Tickets for the other films: Shrek, Beetlejuice, Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back, Ghostbusters and The Never-ending Story are selling briskly, with the Cameo possibly scoring a sell-out for August. Details on showtimes and ticket availability can be found at www.cameocinema.com.
The mandated closure of the theater in March inspired Cathy Buck to partner with the City of St. Helena for a season of outdoor movies for the community. “To be able to sit under the stars with your friends and family and watch great movies is something remarkable,’’ Buck said. “Going to the drive-in has always been cool, and we are finding that every generation is falling in love with this drive-in this summer.”
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and Gott’s Roadside also are active partners who supported the Cameo and the city in offering this nice dose of the past with social distancing built in. Joel Gott graciously invited the drive-in to set up at Gott’s Roadside, which allows moviegoers to savor their famous “tray gourmet” fare before and during the movie, with exclusive “car hop” delivery service. You can avoid the long lines by pre-ordering at 707-963-3459.
The Cameo drive-in is located in the back lot of Gott’s Roadside, 733 Main St. in St. Helena and is accessed via Charter Oak Avenue.
The city is limiting the number of cars in order to allow appropriate distancing between vehicles. The lot opens at 8 p.m. and screenings start at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 per car, and you can add a jumbo bag of popcorn for an additional $5.
WATCH NOW: Fire up the grill without causing an accidental fire
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!