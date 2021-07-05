Cameo Cinema screening of 'Los Hermanos' benefits Our Town St. Helena

The Cameo Cinema will offer a one-time-only screening of the documentary "Los Hermanos/The Brothers," with proceeds benefiting the housing nonprofit Our Town St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
What happens when two brothers pursue musical careers in opposite sides of a geopolitical divide? They live parallel lives, one brother in Cuba, the other in New York. They meet up for a tour of their respective homes, then travel the U.S. on a musical tour.
That's the premise of "Los Hermanos/The Brothers." Rick Swig, a Cuban jazz aficionado, will moderate a Q&A following the film with his good friend Aldo López-Gavilán, the film’s star, and the producers/directors of the film, Marcia Jarmel and Ken Schneider.
The two brothers, Aldo and Ilmar López-Gavilán, are both accomplished musicians. Aldo is a pianist and composer. Ilmar a violinist and founding member of the prestigious Harlem Quartet. The brothers are the children of Cuban musicians. While the brothers kept in touch over the years, they were not able to spend time together.
Ilmar, a violinist, left Cuba at 14 to study in Moscow, and he later immigrated to the United States. Aldo remained in Cuba, though he studied for a time in London. There are only two Steinway pianos in all of Cuba, and planning a concert or other event required careful coordination.
The New York Times called their tour “a long-deferred duet.” The film showcases a score by Aldo. In addition to the musical pairings of the two siblings, Joshua Bell performs Aldo’s music with him at Lincoln Center. Closer to home, Aldo will be performing two shows at Festival Napa Valley on July 17.
Tickets are $40 and available at cameocinema.com. Complimentary wine will be served at 7:30 p.m. and the curtain goes up at 8 p.m. All proceeds will go to Our Town St. Helena to support affordable housing preservation and development in St. Helena.