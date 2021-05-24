Cameo Cinema's drive-in movies continue at Krug in St. Helena

The Cameo Cinema is partnering with Charles Krug Winery and Tre Posti to host a drive-in movie theater every Wednesday night through October. Movies will be projected on The Cameo’s 30-foot outdoor AIRSCREEN on the lawn at the winery, which is located at 2800 Main St. in St. Helena.

The series is showing a variety of blockbuster hits. Movies start at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $40/car and must be purchased in advance at cameocinema.com/drive-in-movies. Popcorn will be available, but must be ordered in advance with ticket purchase.

Beginning at 7 p.m., selected Charles Krug wines and charcuterie selections will be available for purchase. Tre Posti is offering al fresco picnic dinners, which can be pre-ordered. The picnic area is for the exclusive use of moviegoers, and will close once the movie starts.

No outside food or drink is allowed at the winery or picnic area. However, you may bring food and drink to enjoy in your car during the movies. Alcohol will not be permitted in the actual Drive-In parking area.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 — "American Graffiti"