Cameo Cinema's drive-in movies resume May 5 in St. Helena

The Cameo Cinema's drive-in movies resume every Wednesday starting May 5 at a new location, Charles Krug Winery.

The drive-ins feature the Cameo's 30-foot outdoor Airscreen. The new location will accommodate more than the old spot next to Gott's Roadside.

“We will maintain social-distancing practices as well as masking protocols for our guests,” said Cameo Cinema owner Cathy Buck.

Showtimes are at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $40 per car and must be purchased in advance. Popcorn will be available, but must be ordered in advance as well, with ticket purchase.

Three meal options will be available for pre-order from Tre Posti. Meals will be themed for each film and will only be available for purchase prior to each event.

The series begins with "Casino Royale" on May 5, followed by "Stardust" on May 12 and "Dirty Dancing" on May 19.

Tickets are available at drive-in-movies.eventive.org/schedule. The series will continue through the summer.