The third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley takes place Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28. Individual event tickets are available for the annual Saturday Night at the Speedway, a bicycle party at the Calistoga Speedway racecar track.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Napa Valley Vine Trail.
Inspired by the cult-classic, coming-of-age film "Breaking Away" and by Indiana University’s Little 500 race, Saturday Night at the Speedway features food trucks, live music, beer and wine.
The main event is a bicycle relay race around the half-mile track. No bikes are necessary, as CampoVelo has provided single-speed bikes by made-in-the-USA Detroit Bike company.
NBC Sports Tour de France announcer Bob Roll returns as the course announcer for the night.
Attendees can join a team or just come out and enjoy the action.
Tickets for Saturday Night at the Speedway are $35 general and $15 for those 20 and younger at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit campovelo.com.