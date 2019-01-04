The third annual CampoVelo will take place April 26-28, combining cycling, wellness, cuisine, libations, and fundraising into a three-day event.
Organizers have announced the return of title sponsor Clif Bar & Company and former professional cyclist and chef Chris Cosentino, along with fellow cyclists, chefs, winemakers and brewmasters.
Those guests will lead attendees in activities designed to support and promote CampoVelo’s beneficiaries, the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition and No Kid Hungry.
Each morning, featured guests will accompany the participants on hikes, in yoga sessions, and on mountain, road, and e-bike rides throughout Napa Valley. After hours of exploring the outdoors, Cosentino and friends will lead product demos, workshops, and prepare meals for attendees.
“We are honored to return as the title sponsor of CampoVelo,” said Gary Erickson, founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Clif Bar & Company. “One of the best parts of CampoVelo is that it gives back to the community. As locals with local businesses, my wife and Co-CEO Kit and I are always proud to show off the Napa Valley and look forward to welcoming CampoVelo guests into our community.”
“We have another amazing CampoVelo planned this year with even more of my chef, athlete, and wine and beer making friends joining the fun,” Cosentino said. “My passion for food, family, cycling, and fun is what I love to share with our guests over the CampoVelo weekend.”
The weekend begins in St. Helena on Friday, April 26, with a selection of road and mountain bike rides followed by lunch at Clif Family Winery’s tasting room. Opening day continues with wine & beer experiences featuring Clif Family Winery and Mad Fritz Brewing Company, a poolside party at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, and an evening Welcome Reception with bites by Cosentino, wine and beer tastings, and craft cocktails at Calistoga’s Tamber Bey Vineyards. A ticketed five-course dinner hosted by Cosentino, Matt Jennings, Bryan Voltaggio and more paired with acclaimed Napa Valley wines and beer at Tamber Bey Vineyards will benefit No Kid Hungry.
Saturday kicks off with breakfast and a selection of rides and wellness activities throughout Napa Valley, followed by a Champion’s Lunch, culinary demos, and the CampoVelo Marketplace featuring an artisan assortment of food, drink, and wares to taste, test or buy.
"Saturday Night at the Speedway” features bike relay races, live music, wine, beer and food trucks at the Calistoga Speedway.
The weekend culminates at Charles Krug Winery, starting with breakfast followed by a gran fondo-style ride with three route options (35/50/80 miles) or a hike at Bothe State Park, followed by dinner, live music and silent auction lots at Krug.
For more information, visit campovelo.com.