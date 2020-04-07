Canfield named March Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena's Youth of the Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Colton Canfield, a sixth-grader at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School has been named the March “Youth of the Month” for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistogan.

Canfield has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club since kindergarten. He is one of the club’s most active participants in programs. Since entering the Teen Center, Canfield has gravitated toward Maria, who is a staff member, so when Canfield is at the club he can be found participating in cooking, art or any activity that Maria is running that day.

Even during this shelter at home, Canfield has stayed connected to the club. He not only participated in the club’s “In Home Scavenger Hunt” but got first place and won the grand prize of a brand new bicycle, helmet and bike lock. He dedicated a full day to completing as many tasks as he could and finished with 20 successful challenges for 985 points.

A club spokesman said, “We couldn’t be happier to have such a bright individual as part of our club family. We are proud to have him represent our club as our March Youth of the Month. Keep up the great work Colton.”