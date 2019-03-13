The partners of Parallel Napa Valley have promoted food, wine and hospitality industry veteran Adrienne D. Capps to the position of general manager for the brand. Capps joined Parallel last June as Director of Hospitality & Marketing.
In her new capacity, Capps will run the day-to-day Napa Valley operations at the appointment-only tasting room in Brasswood, north of St. Helena. Capps has developed a new food pairings tasting menu, which can be booked for daytime tastings, lunches and receptions. She will work closely with winemaker Philippe Melka, who has been with Parallel since its inception 20 years ago.
Capps will also be taking Parallel Wines on the road fairly often, working with top chefs to create pairings for the wines.
Of Capps’ appointment, Managing Partner Mac MacQuoid said, “Adrienne’s holistic business sense, encompassing both traditional and new approaches to sales and marketing, as well as strong accountability for P & L, offered Parallel Napa Valley the chance to enter into our second decade with an informed strategic approach to a continuously evolving marketplace.”