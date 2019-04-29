A vintage car show featuring food, music, fun, games and art drew hundreds of people to Lyman Park during Sunday's Rally4Rianda, benefiting Rianda House.
Final tallies aren't available yet, but as of the close of the event the fundraiser had generated $34,817 for the Upvalley's only senior center.
Locals showed off their classic cars while Mayor Geoff Ellsworth painted on-the-spot portraits and the Saint Helena Community Band performed in the gazebo. There was also lunch by Sorensen Catering, wine and beer, a virtual reality booth, Wii bowling, and baffling tricks by magician Tim James of Wine Country Entertainment.
Donations are being accepted through the end of May at RiandaHouse.org.