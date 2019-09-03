You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Cars, trucks, Willys Jeeps & tractors on display at annual show in St. Helena

  • 4 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}
Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor No. 53

Phil Murphy, center in red shirt, said the St. Helena parlor of the Native Sons of the Golden West has about 160 members and about 90 showed up for the group's annual car show, coordinated by Nick Coy Sr.

Building his 1930 Ford Model A with its flathead V-8 had taken Nick Coy Jr. about 10 years.

Coy’s Model A was one of nearly two dozen cars, trucks, Willys Jeeps and tractors that were displayed at the Aug. 22 annual car show put on for and by the members of St. Helena’s Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor No. 53.

Among the vehicles on display were:

- Jeff Parady’s World War II-era Willys Jeep that had served in the Pacific. Parady and his crew at Pope Valley Garage, including A.J. Teaege, feverishly worked to complete the restoration of the original Willys Jeep, just for the car show;

Frank Pina and tractor

Frank Pina, center, shows off his 1941 Farmall International Harvester tractor that he bought about a year ago in Redding. He said he has 18 tractors, many of them restored.

- A hand-built Ford Model T Speedster with a Rajo head, built by Nick Coy Sr., who was the organizer of the show. Coy has been a Native Sons member for 40 years;

- Frank Pina’s 1941 International Harvester Farmall tractor that survived the fires in Redding last year. Pina said he has some 18 tractors and bought the 1941 a year ago. It is in unrestored condition; and

Frank Pina and Frank Emmolo

Frank Pina, left, and Frank Emmolo shared a laugh as they sat in a five-wheeled John Deere gas-powered hauler that Pina was selling for $400. It was found under the grandstands at the school and the proceeds of the sale will go to SHHS athletics. Pina and Emmolo have known each other for years, since they went to grammar school in Rutherford.

- Rich Dudley’s beautifully-restored and modified black 1936 Ford pickup truck. Dudley said when he was 12, he would load prune boxes into the back of the truck and his boss told him to drive it and take the prunes to a dehydrator. In 1962, Dudley said he found the pickup truck in a field, bought it for $100 and years later modified it and restored it; and

- Jack Varozza’s 1943 Willys Jeep, painted blue, with a menacing machine gun mounted in the back. The inoperable machine gun had been owned by the late Joe Potter, who also had it mounted in his Jeep. After Potter’s death in 2015, the Jeep with the machine gun was one of his vehicles sold at an estate sale.

Wooden steering wheel from a Ford Model T

This beautiful wood steering wheel is part of Nick Coy's hand-built Model T Speedster with a Rajo head on top of the engine. Coy was in charge of the Native Sons' annual vehicle show, which included trucks, cars, Jeeps, and a few tractors. It was held Aug. 22, 2019 at the Native Sons Hall on Spring Street in St. Helena.

The annual car show is one of the most popular events the Native Sons put on, and Phil Murphy estimated that 90 of the 160 members turned out for the event. At one point before dinner, Murphy gathered all of the members and asked them to stand between two trees in front of the Native Sons Hall, which was built in 1915.

History of the NSGW parlor

The St. Helena Parlor was founded Feb. 14, 1885. Thirty years later, on June 25, 1915, the Star reported “the NSGW built a beautiful and commodious hall on Spring Street, which is a splendid addition to the town.”

Jack Varozza's Willys Jeep

Sitting in Jack Varozza's Willys Jeep is a mounted machine gun, which doesn't fire nor swivel, but is sure a sight to behold. The machine gun was previously owned by the late Joe Potter, who was a St. Helena city councilman.

Members meet once a month for dinner in their hall with 60 in attendance on average. Most members are longtime locals. There is camaraderie among the men, who like to reminisce about their youth. Dinner conversation is often about the good old days in St. Helena. Cigar smoking, once a regular feature, has gone out of fashion. Telling jokes is an important part of the dinner hour. Members can invite their male friends as guests.

At one point in the 1970s the organization had few members and was on the verge of disbanding. Bruno Bartolucci would not let that happen, lending his own money to pay hall expenses. A recruitment drive brought the parlor back to viability. For many years NSGW was run by Al Del Bondio and Bruno Bartolucci. Al Del Bondio loved to cook for the group. When Bruno died in 2010, his son Bill continued to volunteer.

Ford pickup truck

The chrome Ford emblem from this dark blue 1941 Ford pickup truck, owned by Taini Wiig, epitomizes the beauty of the Fords from that era. The pickup truck was one of about 18 vehicles that showed up at the Native Sons' Aug. 22 car, truck and tractor show, held at the Native Sons Hall on Spring Street in St. Helena.

Today Phil Murphy is the president and driving force behind Parlor No. 53. His helpers are Nick Coy, Mike Griffin and Ted Laurent.

Murphy views his work for the Native Sons Hall as a gift to the community. He is leading the effort to raise money for upgrades to the hall and is the one man who keeps everything running smoothly.

The primary fundraiser for Parlor No. 53 is the annual crab feed, which was held on Jan. 12 with 400 diners in attendance.

Griffin, Coy and Laurent do the cooking for the event, having taken over for Del Bondio and Bartolucci. Also helping are Jimmy Laurent, George Tagliaferri and Randy Wiig. The event is never advertised, relying on word of mouth to sell all tickets every year. Some members reserve a whole table for their group or family. This fundraiser provides the majority of the funds needed for maintenance of the Native Sons Hall.

‘Jewel of the community’

Rich Dudley's Ford pickup truck

Rich Dudley of Napa brought his modified 1936 Ford pickup truck to the annual Native Sons' car show, which was held Aug. 22. Dudley said he first drove the Ford pickup truck when he was 12. He found it in a field, bought it in 1962 and years later, he restored and modified it.

NSGW member Darrell Quirici said the Native Sons Hall is “truly a jewel of our community.” It is the largest event space within city limits and the most affordable. “Fundraisers, wedding receptions, memorial and post-funeral gatherings, private parties -- you name it and it’s probably been held at the Native Sons Hall,” he added.

The Native Sons Hall continues to be the main event space for St. Helena. On Saturday, Oct. 19 it will host the seventh annual St. Helena Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame dinner, where six distinguished athletes and coaches will be inducted. And in November, as it has in the past, it will be one of several St. Helena venues for the Napa Valley Film Festival.

In the past year, some of the events held at the Native Sons Hall include:

- May 18, St. Helena Historical Society’s “Museum For A Day,” where five families with links to St. Helena’s history showed off heirlooms and mementos and shared family stories;

- May 4, St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters held its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser;

- April 17, St. Helena Ag Boosters’ annual Rib Feed Dinner and Ag Mechanics Auction, which raised more than $46,000 for the 19 students who created unique projects for the auction;

- March 9, the fourth annual St. Helena Cooperative’s Ol’ School Dance Party, featuring the funk, soul and rock ’n’ roll sounds of Con Brio;

- Feb. 1-2, the 42nd Annual Crab Feed, sponsored by the Soroptimist International of St. Helena, which honored eight local women for their lifetime of service to the community;

- Jan. 18, Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise held bingo games with St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen calling the bingo numbers;

- Dec. 1-2, the second annual St. Helena Winter Market with a selection of handmade and distinct gifts, clothing, foodstuffs and household treasures.

Additionally, many groups rent the hall for their meetings, including St. Helena Rotary Club, Improved Order of Redmen, Pocahontas and Sons of Italy.

Editor’s Note: Mariam Hansen, Star freelance writer and research director of the St. Helena Historical Society, contributed to this article.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

St. Helena Star Editor

David Stoneberg is the editor of the St. Helena Star, an award-winning weekly newspaper. Prior to joining the Star in 2006, he worked for the Lake County Record-Bee, the Clear Lake Observer American, the Middletown Times Star, The Weekly Calistogan and st

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News