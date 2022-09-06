Cat Bingo on Sept. 17 benefits Calistoga Cat Action Team

Fifteen people have signed up for the upcoming Cat Bingo and another 15 or more are needed to help the Calistoga Cat Action Team of Napa & Sonoma counties meet their goal of raising $3,000 to $5,000.

The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the parish hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. It includes dinner with wine, refreshments, prizes and a live auction. Tickets are $48 a person and available at calicat.org. (Click on the purple Donate button.) Checks also may be mailed to CCAT, P.O. Box 952, Calistoga, CA 94515.

Connie Schellenger, Calistoga resident and CCAT board president, said the nonprofit had spayed and neutered about 100 cats in the past year, and the need is increasing. Additionally, the group’s volunteers — more are needed — feed cats that are part of feral colonies, trap them for spaying and neutering services, and relocate them to rural homes, barns or wineries from Knights Valley to Mount Veeder. Money raised also assists with veterinary costs.

Schellenger said two dedicated volunteers feed the feral cats in colonies and other “angel” volunteers are responsible for cleaning pet cages and doing laundry, since two sheets — one on the top, one on the bottom — cover the cages in the summer. In the winter, blankets cover the cages for warmth, during the one-month transition period. After the month is over, the cats still need daily care such as food and water, but not litter cleaning.

According to calicat.org, donations and volunteers are always needed. Currently, the group needs:

• Blankets, towels, and small throw rugs

• Cat food (Purina Cat Chow)

• Cat litter, litter boxes (just the pan), and scoops

• Toys

• Cat beds

• Gas cards for transporting animals

• High-efficiency laundry soap.

Kristin Casey founded CCAT in 2006. Schellenger said when she took it over 10 years later, it became a nonprofit organization, with four board members.

For more information on CCAT, its mission, wish list and how you can help, go to calicat.org.