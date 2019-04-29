Here are some of the adoptable cats at We Care Animal Rescue who are seeking their forever homes.
London (male, neutered, 9 years old) is full of energy and charisma and ready to be the center of your world. At 9 years old he appreciates the finer things like good food, soft beds, laps and attention. He seeks a special someone who will shower him with love.
Bruce-Leroy (male, neutered, 6 years old) is handsome, with double paws, luxurious hair and a loving disposition. Not to mention a double-name. Looking for the full package? Meet Bruce-Leroy. This darling boy was well-loved and taken care of in his first home. He is super-easygoing, gentle and ready for his new forever home.
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Julio (male, neutered, 16 years old) is curious and content to explore his surroundings and find a nice place to nap -- preferably your lap. Intelligent, charming and oh so handsome! Will you give this boy a home to call his own?
Manchester (male, neutered, 12 years old) is a big guy in a tux -- what’s not to love? Manchester is a chill, sweet tuxedo cat who loves to elevate himself to the highest places, like the top of a cat tree. An occasional head scratch and a nice spot to curl up is all he needs -- oh, and YOU!
Lou (female, spayed, 10 years old) is an angel. Seeking a new BFF? Love cats? Well, here you go! Lou will be there for you with love, affection and attention, she is a beauty inside and out.
We Care Animal Rescue is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing sanctuary, care, shelter and compassion for homeless animals. The free-roaming sanctuary is home to 200 cats of all ages. From time to time We Care is closed to the public for maintenance, repairs and cleaning. Please call to confirm public hours.
Address: 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St Helena
Public hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Phone: (707) 963-7044. Adoptions are $75.