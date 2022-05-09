Caymus Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution name new officers

The April 21 meeting of the Caymus Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was held with Dianne Fraser presiding. The final slate of officers were presented and approved. They are Regent Dianne Fraser, Vice Regent Ann Sorenson, Recording Secretary Paige Meek, Treasurer Marilyn Kramer, Chaplain Adair Tench, and Registrar Lisa King.

The Chapter commemorated its 50th anniversary with a special luncheon April 30 with District III Regent Elizabeth Julian in attendance. Highlights of the year included trips to the Napa Valley Museum, to the Joy Medeiros Veterans Museum, to Lakeport to join a Tango Mike packing party for the military and, in addition, the national DAR Excellence in Community Service and State DAR Project Patriot Awards presented to member Ginny Craven. A trip to The Society of California Pioneers Museum is planned for later this month.

DAR membership is open to any woman who can prove a direct lineage to any Revolutionary War patriot, either a soldier or civilian, who aided the cause. Membership gives verification to their ancestor's part in the Revolutionary War. Many members join DAR because of their interest in genealogy. Once the genealogy is completed, the Chapter registrar will help a perspective member prepare and submit an application. Those interested in becoming members are asked to call Dianne Fraser at 707-963-7329.