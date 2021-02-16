Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets Feb. 24

The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold their February meeting with Zoom participation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The meeting will honor Black History Month by presenting the video "Black History Activators," which focuses on an overview of the men and women who have fought for equal rights for Blacks beginning with those who were enslaved.

This meeting follows the January meeting featuring Mariam Hansen, who discussed the history of St. Helena, including wonderful photographs and fascinating antidotes from the past.

The DAR membership is open to any woman who can prove a direct lineage to any Revolutionary War patriot, either a soldier or civilian, who aided the cause. Membership gives verification to their ancestor's part in the Revolutionary War.

Prospective members are invited to attend a meeting to get to know the chapter. For instructions on participating in the February Zoom meeting, call Regent Dianne Fraser at 963-7329.

WATCH NOW: THE ORIGINS OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN THE U.S.

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES