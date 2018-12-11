Try 1 month for 99¢
Celebrating Hanukkah in St. Helena
Beatrix Luros helped her grandmother, Ellyn Elson, light St. Helena’s menorah on Thursday, Dec. 6. Elson is from Napa’s Congregation Beth Shalom. The menorah, which is in Lyman Park, is a nine-branched candelabra used only during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the “Festival of Lights.” This year, Hanukkah began Dec. 2 and ended Dec. 10. Twenty years ago a small group of St. Helena citizens and several local churches --- the St. Helena Catholic Church, United Methodist Church of St. Helena, First Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Center -- donated the Hanukkah menorah to the City of St. Helena to be displayed in Lyman Park during the Hanukkah holiday.

