“Chasing Wild,” a film about an ambitious trip by bike and river raft through the sacred headwaters in northwestern British Columbia, is part of a St. Helena event to be held in March.
Joe Filippini is putting together the event, called “Wild Perspectives 2: Celebrating Wild Alaska Salmon,” that will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Cameo Cinema. It will feature two short films, including “Chasing Wild: Journey Into the Sacred Headwaters,” nature photographer and writer Amy Gulick, who will talk about her new book, “The Salmon Way,” and a panel discussion with Gulick and Tyson Fick, a commercial salmon fisherman from Juneau, Alaska.
Afterward, those attending will walk to the Odd Fellows Hall for dinner featuring salmon provided by Taku River Reds, a commercial fishery from Juneau, Alaska. Ticket cost for the event has not yet been established, Filippini said, but it will be less than $100 per person, which was the ticket cost for the first event held in August 2016. Tickets will be available in mid-February. For further information, call Filippini at 287-8605.
On a recent trip to St. Helena, Elizabeth Herendeen, marketplace manager for SalmonState, and Heather Hardcastle, senior advisor for Salmon Beyond Borders, two advocacy groups, spoke about the challenges facing Alaska and its salmon fishery. “The issues we face in Alaska are international,” Herendeen said. They include 14 open pit mines at the headwaters of Alaska rivers, which could easily cause pollution of those rivers, thus ruining the environment and salmon habitat. For the past 16 years, Hardcastle, who was born and raised in Juneau, has been working with campaigns and organizations to defend and maintain the rivers.
For the past 12 years, the advocacy groups have been fighting to protect Bristol Bay from the proposed Pebble open pit mine and large-scale hard rock mining on adjacent public land, according to the website SaveBristolBay.org.
“Californians appreciate wild salmon and much of it comes from Alaska,” Herendeen said. She added everyone can play a role in protecting watersheds of the Alaska rivers. “If we’re talking about salmon, we should be eating salmon,” she said, adding that she and her family had owned Taku River Reds, a commercial salmon fishery.
Hardcastle said one of her group’s goals in 2019, which is the International Year of the Salmon, is to “have a meaningful seat at the table,” when it comes to development projects in the watershed areas. “We want to raise awareness in the Pacific Rim area, because we are all in this together, we’re all facing the same threat,” she added.
The two spoke of the salmon runs in the Bristol Bay watershed, which is an area roughly the size of West Virginia, in southwest Alaska. This year, there were 62 million sockeye salmon that came back, Hardcastle said, “You don’t see returns like that,” in other watersheds. It is remote and pristine.
According to SaveBristolBay.org, “As wild salmon populations decline globally, Bristol Bay’s prolific wild salmon runs and the economies they support make it a place of international importance. It faces imminent threat from the proposed Pebble mine as well as hard rock mining on adjacent state and federal land. In order to stay thriving, the salmon must be protected from Pebble and other large-scale mining projects.”
That site states that the Army Corps of Engineers soon is expected to release a draft Environmental Impact Statement, which outlines environmental, economic and social impacts of the Pebble project, with a decision in a year. Herendeen said, “Hard rock mining and salmon don’t mix.”