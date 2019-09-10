Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena is hosting the 68th year of Tastings on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
There will be three bands, comedians and chef demos, and an artisanal salumi experience hosted by Journeyman Meats.
Cesare and Rosa Mondavi, who arrived from Italy in 1908, began Tastings on the Lawn in 1951 and the event has continued ever since. As you listen to swinging tunes, sip delicious new release wines on the winery's Great Lawn. Gather friends, bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the party.
The winery is at 2800 Main St. in St. Helena. For tickets ($95) and more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/tastings-on-the-lawn-2019-tickets-65561467113.