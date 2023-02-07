St. Helena's Charles Krug Winery, home to California's first tasting room, is celebrating 80 years of the Mondavi family legacy by expanding its hospitality offerings and launching new tastings.

“Hospitality has always been at the core of our philosophy at Charles Krug and our new tasting experiences are central to showcasing our position as a pioneer in Napa Valley tourism,” commented fourth-generation family member and co-proprietor Riana Mondavi “We’re excited to continue evolving Charles Krug as the winery for Napa's next generation and the epicenter of culture in Napa Valley.”

"Taste Like a Somm" is a new, elevated and interactive workshop with Charles Krug’s Certified Sommelier Jeff Arnold. Taste blind as Arnold guides guests through the nuances of wine tasting.

The new "Cabernet Connoisseur" experience invites guests to taste through four small-lot, premium estate Cabernets Sauvignons, including the Vintage Selection flagship wine.

The Estate Tasting will continue to be available to reserve daily. On weekends at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., get to know two pioneers of Napa Valley winemaking during the tour and tasting where guests explore the estate vineyards, learn more about the estate’s heritage, and drink wine. In the summer months, cabanas are available to reserve for a private tasting experience where guests take in the views under 200-year-old oak trees.

“As we toast to 80 years of bringing guests an experience like no other, we pride ourselves on being the pioneer of Napa Valley wine experiences,” said co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. “Today, five generations later, our family legacy continues as stewards of this historic estate, the ultimate wine country destination.”

