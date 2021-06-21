 Skip to main content
Chef's demos, lectures and market classroom return to St. Helena Farmers' Market
St. Helena Farmers’ Market

Chef's demos, lectures and market classroom return to St. Helena Farmers' Market

  Updated
Kaylee Dunnagan at St. Helena Farmers' Market

Kaylee Dunnagan is one of the CIA's "Farm to Table" students who will be conducting the demo on Friday.

 Submitted photo

As we all embrace the new guidance that has governed our lives for over a year, you can feel the relief and joy in and around our community. And nowhere is this better felt than in our ability to return to a bit of normalcy, safe gatherings and, for us at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, the reintroduction of some of our most popular programs.

Our Chef’s Demos are back powered by our own Market Educator Amanda Tuttle. Come join us on June 25 and hear the Culinary Institute of America’s Farm to Table students teach us how to prepare kimchi. This is the first in a three-part series we will have this season from this CIA program run by Assistant Professor Michael Wille. This week showcases his team of students from the Hyde Park, New York campus. Students in the Farm to Table program spend the summer working in the garden, learning about seasonal foods and then translating their learnings in the kitchen. Coming full circle, the students then share their wares at the Market. If you haven’t experienced a sample (or two), you are seriously missing out.

Kicking off on July 2, Amanda brings back our beloved Bilingual Kids’ Story Time with a Fiesta De Verano/Summer Party theme hosted by Rosa Cachú, Outreach Specialist, UpValley Family Centers. Bring the kids at 9:30 a.m. to hear stories that of course are ripe for the season. Then kids take home sidewalk chalk and sunflower crafts. Amanda’s take-home activities were so well-received last season that even though our Story Time and crafts are back, she is going to continue doing take-home kits once a month. Don’t miss them; I even found them fun as an adult.

Also back this season is our Market Lecture Series and what a perfect way to build on our May “Save the Pollinators” theme by having Jess Arnsteen, Culinary Farm Manager of Long Meadow Ranch, teach us all about gardening for pollinators on Aug. 13. So stay tuned for more great demos, lectures and events by checking out our website (sthelenafarmersmkt.org) and/or sign up for our newsletter online. See you there!

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 29 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know by checking our website, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena. With new guidelines starting June 15, masks are no longer required, but we recommend unvaccinated patrons wear a mask.

Local band New Skye plays an eclectic blend of Country Rock, Americana, Blues and Jazz at the Calistoga Farmers' Market.

Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.

