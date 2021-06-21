Chef's demos, lectures and market classroom return to St. Helena Farmers' Market

As we all embrace the new guidance that has governed our lives for over a year, you can feel the relief and joy in and around our community. And nowhere is this better felt than in our ability to return to a bit of normalcy, safe gatherings and, for us at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, the reintroduction of some of our most popular programs.

Our Chef’s Demos are back powered by our own Market Educator Amanda Tuttle. Come join us on June 25 and hear the Culinary Institute of America’s Farm to Table students teach us how to prepare kimchi. This is the first in a three-part series we will have this season from this CIA program run by Assistant Professor Michael Wille. This week showcases his team of students from the Hyde Park, New York campus. Students in the Farm to Table program spend the summer working in the garden, learning about seasonal foods and then translating their learnings in the kitchen. Coming full circle, the students then share their wares at the Market. If you haven’t experienced a sample (or two), you are seriously missing out.