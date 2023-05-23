As we approach Memorial Day, my thoughts go to red, white and blue. And what could be more colorful or appropriate for the holiday weekend than fresh, ripe, organic and locally grown strawberries, cherries and blueberries? Add a dollop of whipped cream, crème fraîche or yogurt and you’ve got the colors covered.

Giant strawberries from Tu Universo are perfect for strawberry shortcake. I macerated my berries with a small amount of sugar to give them a longer shelf life, but they were certainly sweet enough to be enjoyed without maceration. Did you know that California produces more strawberries than any other state? In fact, California produces about 90% of the strawberry crop in the United States.

I know it’s really spring when cherries and blueberries arrive at our market. Gotelli Farms has both. Their sweet Brooks cherries are their most popular variety. Unlike other types of cherries, the color is not an indicator of sweetness. Deep or bright red, Brooks cherries are all sweet and delicious. Neufeld Farms also has these beautiful Brooks cherries and expects to have them for several more weeks – possibly until the Fourth of July.

You may already know that blueberries are considered a superfood because of the health benefits they offer. They are packed with anthocyanins, which reduce inflammation and are powerful antioxidants. Growing up, my mother would tell us to eat blueberries for breakfast on days when we were having tests in school because they “made us smarter.” Turns out she was right. Blueberries contain flavonoids which have been shown to improve memory, learning and general cognitive function. Thor Farms grows three of my favorite varieties: Snowchaser, Primadonna and Springhigh. Snowchasers are usually the first to appear, as their name implies, but all three are sweet and delicious. The only real downside to these miraculous berries is that they will only be at their peak for the next two to three weeks, so be sure to get them while you can.

In addition to beautiful berries, you can stock up on everything you’ll need for the upcoming holiday weekend. From meats, fish and veggies that are perfect for grilling to decadent baked goods to colorful salad ingredients, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market has it all!

Be sure to bring the kids to the Market Classroom at 9:30 this Friday to join guest market educator Amanda Tuttle for Kids’ Story Time. And remember that May is Monarch Butterfly Month with themed merchandise in the General Store.

We invite you to join us each Friday morning from 7:30 until noon through the end of October in beautiful Crane Park. To stay informed about our programs and events, visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org and sign up for our newsletter. You can also follow us on social media.

