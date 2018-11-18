Celebrate the holidays with Sing Napa Valley, San Francisco Renaissance Dancers, and Napa Valley Children’s Chorus this year. At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, Sing Napa Valley will present “A Day for Dancing” by Lloyd Pfautsch at the Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. in downtown Napa.
"A Day for Dancing" presents nine Christmas carols which rehearse the story told in the Christmas lessons. However, in keeping with their medieval heritage, these carols are intended to accompany dancing. For this performance Sing Napa Valley will be joined by San Francisco Renaissance Dancers directed by Jennifer Meller.
Artistic Director Jan Lanterman will conduct the carols, which include Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day, Lo! How a Rose Is Blooming, Out of the East a Star Shone Bright, and What Shall I Bring to the Babe in the Manger. Pianist Gregory Whitfield and a woodwind trio will accompany the chorus and dancers.
The Napa Valley Children’s Chorus will open the concert with their holiday program under the direction of Diane Strohmeyer and accompanied by Travis Rogers. NVCC has been part of the choral family of Sing Napa Valley since 2008.
Tickets are available online at singnapavalley.org or by calling 255-4662. Advance tickets are $25 through Dec. 8, and $30 after that and at the door if any tickets remain the day of the concert.