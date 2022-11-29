Christmas concerts at Pacific Union College in Angwin

The Pacific Union College Wind Ensemble and Chorale will present their 2022 Christmas concert, directed by Asher Raboy, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Paulin Hall on the PUC campus in Angwin.

The theme for this year’s family-friendly concert is “Christmas at the Movies,” featuring music from “Miracle on 34th Street,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Holiday Inn,” “Home Alone,” “Elf,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The audience will enjoy classic tunes by Burl Ives, John Williams and others, bringing back memories of holidays past and igniting the joy of Christmas present. They may even want to sing along with favorites like “Silver and Gold” and “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,” and toes are sure to tap while enjoying the merry music of “Sleigh Ride."

In addition, the PUC department of music invites the community to celebrate the Christmas season with them with the annual Christmas on the Hill Candlelight Concert on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.

This concert is free and open to the public, and takes place in the PUC Church in Angwin. The same concert is presented twice: Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.

Come experience the sacred sounds of the season in this performance by PUC Orchestra and Vox Pro Musica, directed by Rachelle Berthelsen Davis, and PUC Chorale, directed by Asher Raboy. Attendees of all ages will enjoy traditional carols and discover new holiday favorites in both contemplative and joyful moments.

Admission is, as always, free, and no tickets are required.

For more information, email music@puc.edu or call 707-965-6201.